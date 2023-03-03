AVN 62.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.95%)
BAFL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.8%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.21%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.04%)
DGKC 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.11%)
FCCL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
HUBC 72.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.52%)
MLCF 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.42%)
OGDC 86.85 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (5.79%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
PPL 66.94 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (5.92%)
PRL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.95%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.49%)
SNGP 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.51%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
TRG 109.85 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.36%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,071 Increased By 45.2 (1.12%)
BR30 14,380 Increased By 349 (2.49%)
KSE100 41,097 Increased By 426.1 (1.05%)
KSE30 15,475 Increased By 161.7 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Feb services activity grew at its fastest pace in 12 years

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2023 10:46am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Activity in India’s dominant services sector expanded at the fastest pace in 12 years in February on strong demand as price pressures eased further, a private business survey showed on Friday.

The robust report could fuel hopes for Asia’s third-largest economy, whose growth slowed to an annual 4.4% in October-December from 6.3% in July-September as pent-up demand eased and weakness in the manufacturing industry continued.

The S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose from 57.2 in January to 59.4 in February, its highest since February 2011 and considerably above all forecasts in a Reuters poll which had predicted a fall to 56.2.

It was above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction for a 19th straight month, its longest stretch of expansion since June 2013.

“The service sector more than regained the growth momentum lost in January…as demand resilience and competitive pricing policies underpinned the joint-best upturn in sales over the same period,” noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global.

Although new business surged at its quickest rate in eight months, firms only increased hiring marginally and business confidence was the lowest in seven months.

“It seems that hiring growth was also dampened by a lack of confidence in the business environment. The degree of optimism recorded in February was…below the historical trend as some companies doubted demand would remain this resilient,” De Lima added.

“Others displayed concerns surrounding fierce competition for new work.”

Over two dozen sugar mills close early in India’s Maharashtra state

However, input costs rose at their slowest pace since September 2020, enabling firms to raise prices charged at the weakest rate in a year.

If that trend continues, overall inflation, which rose to 6.52% in January, could ease over the coming months and might provide some breathing space for the Reserve Bank of India.

The RBI is expected to raise its repo rate to peak at 6.75% in April from 6.50% currently, according to a Reuters poll last week.

Strong growth in services activity boosted the composite index to 59.0 in February from January’s 57.5, despite manufacturing growth slowing to a four-month low.

India Reserve Bank of India Indian rupee S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Feb services activity grew at its fastest pace in 12 years

Intra-day update: rupee posts substantial recovery against US dollar

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Policy rate hiked by 300bps to 20pc to tame inflation

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Overnight Reverse Repo (Ceiling) rate fixed at 21pc

Nation is paying ‘heavy price of regime change’: IK

Govt ‘mulling abandoning’ talks with IMF, claims Hammad

NA body asks govt to remove obstacles to IP gas pipeline project

Read more stories