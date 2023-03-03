Intra-day update: rupee posts substantial recovery against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee posted a substantial recovery against the US dollar, and was up 3.75% during the early hours of trading on Friday.

At around 11:35am, the rupee was being quoted at 274.78, an increase of Rs10.31 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The recovery comes after the Pakistani rupee plummeted 6.66% or nearly Rs19 to settle at a new historic low of 285.09 against the US dollar on Thursday.

In a key development, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday increased the key policy rate by 300 basis points (bps) to 20% with a view to taming inflation.

The committee also stressed on the urgent need for energy conservation measures to reduce pressure on the external account and meet the import requirements.

The MPC believed that this decision will help to anchor inflation expectations and steer it to a medium-term target of 5%-7% by end-FY25.

Globally, the US dollar eased back from a 2-1/2-month high versus the yen on Friday and weakened toward its first weekly loss since January against major peers as traders tried to gauge the path for Federal Reserve policy.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against the yen, euro and four other major peers, eased 0.11% to 104.85, from as high as 105.36 at the start of the week, which was the highest level since January 6. Since last Friday, the index has slipped 0.36%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Friday, but were poised for a weekly gain as renewed optimism on China’s demand recovery over-rode recession worries brought by growing crude inventories in the US and tightening monetary policy in Europe.

This is an intra-day update