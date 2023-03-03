AVN 62.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.87%)
BAFL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.8%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.21%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.04%)
DGKC 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.37%)
EPCL 48.33 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (5.07%)
FCCL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
HUBC 72.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
KAPCO 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.39%)
MLCF 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.42%)
OGDC 86.81 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (5.74%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
PPL 66.90 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (5.85%)
PRL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.95%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.49%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.33%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
TRG 109.89 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.39%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,071 Increased By 45.9 (1.14%)
BR30 14,382 Increased By 350.9 (2.5%)
KSE100 41,105 Increased By 434.6 (1.07%)
KSE30 15,480 Increased By 166.1 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee posts substantial recovery against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 274-275 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 3, 2023 Updated March 3, 2023 11:42am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee posted a substantial recovery against the US dollar, and was up 3.75% during the early hours of trading on Friday.

At around 11:35am, the rupee was being quoted at 274.78, an increase of Rs10.31 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The recovery comes after the Pakistani rupee plummeted 6.66% or nearly Rs19 to settle at a new historic low of 285.09 against the US dollar on Thursday.

In a key development, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday increased the key policy rate by 300 basis points (bps) to 20% with a view to taming inflation.

The committee also stressed on the urgent need for energy conservation measures to reduce pressure on the external account and meet the import requirements.

The MPC believed that this decision will help to anchor inflation expectations and steer it to a medium-term target of 5%-7% by end-FY25.

Globally, the US dollar eased back from a 2-1/2-month high versus the yen on Friday and weakened toward its first weekly loss since January against major peers as traders tried to gauge the path for Federal Reserve policy.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against the yen, euro and four other major peers, eased 0.11% to 104.85, from as high as 105.36 at the start of the week, which was the highest level since January 6. Since last Friday, the index has slipped 0.36%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Friday, but were poised for a weekly gain as renewed optimism on China’s demand recovery over-rode recession worries brought by growing crude inventories in the US and tightening monetary policy in Europe.

This is an intra-day update

SBP MPC Rupee Exchange rate policy rate dollar us

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee posts substantial recovery against US dollar

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Policy rate hiked by 300bps to 20pc to tame inflation

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Overnight Reverse Repo (Ceiling) rate fixed at 21pc

Nation is paying ‘heavy price of regime change’: IK

Govt ‘mulling abandoning’ talks with IMF, claims Hammad

NA body asks govt to remove obstacles to IP gas pipeline project

Read more stories