AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
DGKC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.95%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
FFL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.62%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 72.04 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.98%)
OGDC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 62.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.04%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
TRG 108.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,671 Increased By 258.1 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 160.3 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Sohail Sarfraz Published 03 Mar, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The steel industry, on Thursday, urged the government to take immediate action to ensure the availability of raw materials, reduce interest rates and provide energy at reasonable rates, to save this vital industry from a complete collapse.

Wajid Bukhari, secretary general of the Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) said Thursday that the recent decision by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to raise interest rates to record levels is putting unbearable strain on businesses that are already operating at just 30 per cent of capacity.

Compounding overhead costs have detrimentally impacted many large steel manufacturers with one of the largest publicly listed rebar manufacturer in Pakistan reporting losses in last quarter.

Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

He said that the cost of borrowing is simply too high, and we are seeing many factories close down as a result. More than half the industry has already shut down and this will negatively affect Pakistan’s industrialization for generations to come.

The announced increase in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will increase costs by at least 6,000 rps/ton, making it impossible for many businesses to operate. The industry is also facing a 3.23rps/unit electricity surcharge, which has been imposed, making it the most expensive energy in the region for industries. This will increase costs by around 4,000 rps/ton further, adding to the already unbearable overhead costs.

The situation is rapidly deteriorating; warns Bukhari. Raw material availability is only guaranteed until End-March, and if LCs are not opened, prices can easily cross 325,000 rps/ton. This will have a severe impact on the industry, as well as on the wider economy, with 7.5 million jobs at risk and 42allied industries affected.

Last year, Pakistan imported approximately four million tons of scrap raw material, whereas to date, the situation has reached a critical level, with imports for the first seven months of FY23 down by 40 per cent from the same period last year, suggesting tight availability of raw material and if there are no LCs available to manufacturers, imminent collapse is foreseen by March 23 time for the government to step up and support this vital industry, which is on the brink of collapse.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy imports SBP MPC Monetary Policy Committee interest rates steel industry raw materials PALSP interest rate hikes Steels steel sectors LCs Economic distress rebar

Comments

1000 characters

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Policy rate hiked by 300bps to 20pc to tame inflation

Overnight Reverse Repo (Ceiling) rate fixed at 21pc

Nation is paying ‘heavy price of regime change’: IK

Govt ‘mulling abandoning’ talks with IMF, claims Hammad

NA body asks govt to remove obstacles to IP gas pipeline project

Senate body irked by absence of power minister

Read more stories