Pakistan

Ban imposed on protests near various courts

Recorder Report Published March 3, 2023 Updated March 3, 2023 07:12am
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have banned protest demonstrations near courts, following the entry of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan before the courts at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

The city’s police spokesman said that a ban has been imposed on protests near different courts. Entry of lawyers, journalists, and, people related to ongoing cases will be allowed into the court premises, he said.

He said that Section 144 prohibits the gathering of five or more people, processions, rallies in any public place within the limits of the area where the law has been imposed, which is already imposed in Islamabad.

protests PTI Imran Khan Islamabad police courts Federal Judicial Complex

