AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
DGKC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.95%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
FFL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.62%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 72.04 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.98%)
OGDC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 62.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.04%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
TRG 108.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,671 Increased By 258.1 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 160.3 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber futures climb

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Thursday, tracking Shanghai gains as traders digested a...
Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2023 07:47am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Thursday, tracking Shanghai gains as traders digested a stronger-than-expected factory activity growth in top buyer China, while a weaker yen also lent support.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for August delivery was up 3.0 yen, or 1.3%, at 230.5 yen ($1.69) per kg, as of 0215 GMT. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for May delivery was up 110 yuan, or 0.9%, at 12,615 yuan ($1,837.42) per tonne.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.18%. China’s manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in more than a decade in February, an official index showed on Wednesday, while a private sector survey showed that China’s factory activity rose for the first time in seven months. The Japanese yen fell 0.1% against the dollar to 136.28.

A weaker yen makes yen-denominated assets more affordable when purchased in other currencies. A rally in Asian shares sputtered, pressured by a pullback in Chinese stocks and higher US yields amid fears that global central banks would keep raising interest rates higher to combat sticky inflation.

rubber Osaka Exchange Japanese rubber rubber prices Japanese rubber prices

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures climb

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Policy rate hiked by 300bps to 20pc to tame inflation

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Overnight Reverse Repo (Ceiling) rate fixed at 21pc

Nation is paying ‘heavy price of regime change’: IK

Govt ‘mulling abandoning’ talks with IMF, claims Hammad

NA body asks govt to remove obstacles to IP gas pipeline project

Senate body irked by absence of power minister

Read more stories