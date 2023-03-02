AVN 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
BAFL 31.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
DFML 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
DGKC 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
EPCL 46.01 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (4.57%)
FCCL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
FFL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.7%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HUBC 72.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
NETSOL 73.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.69%)
OGDC 81.84 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.35%)
PAEL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
PIBTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PPL 62.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.01%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.61%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.45%)
SNGP 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
TELE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
TRG 110.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.5%)
UNITY 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,032 Increased By 37 (0.93%)
BR30 14,074 Increased By 112.1 (0.8%)
KSE100 40,730 Increased By 316.7 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,330 Increased By 176.9 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower

AFP Published March 2, 2023 Updated March 2, 2023 12:30pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday, echoing falls in Hong Kong shares and Wall Street, as investors continue to worry about US inflation and rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.06 percent, or 17.66 points, to 27,498.87, while the broader Topix index lost 0.16 percent, or 3.24 points, to 1,994.57.

Tokyo trade started with gains but the upward trend was short-lived as “falls in Hong Kong stocks and lingering worries over inflation weighed on the market,” said senior strategist Shuji Hosoi of Daiwa Securities.

Wall Street stocks fell as US Treasury yields hit a multi-month peak, following fresh proof that price pressures are persisting.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a proxy for expectations of Federal Reserve monetary policy, struck four percent for the first time since early November.

The surge came after the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) manufacturing index came in at 47.7 in February, a bit above the January level, but still in contraction territory.

Looking ahead, traders are closely watching the ISM non-manufacturing index due on Friday, Hosoi of Daiwa Securities said, adding “a strong reading will affect the bond market” prompting further fears of inflation.

The dollar stood at 136.40 yen in Asian trade, against 136.17 yen in New York on Wednesday.

Among major shares, Sony Group ended down 0.48 percent at 11,380 yen and chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest lost 0.99 percent to 10,950 yen, but Panasonic advanced 2.33 percent to 1,205.5 yen.

Honda slipped 1.06 percent to 3,541 yen. Sharp ended down 1.82 percent at 918 yen.

Tokyo shares close higher on positive China data

Trading house Mitsui & Co. added 1.34 percent to 4,016 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rallied 2.07 percent to 27,150 yen.

SoftBank Group added 1.14 percent to 5,583 yen.

Bloomberg News said Arm, a SoftBank Group subsidiary, decided not to list on the London Stock Exchange despite passionate lobbying efforts by UK politicians.

Japan stocks Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close lower

Sukuks, investments in INPCs: Govt decides to re-pledge approved assets

Subsidy to agri, zero-rated sectors withdrawn

Jul-Feb trade deficit narrows 33.18pc YoY

Moody’s downgrades Wapda rating

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Charges on stuck cargoes waived off: ECC approves uniform wheat support price

Rs484bn KE investment plan draws criticism

MPC to meet today

IP gas project: Govt has sought relaxation from US, PAC informed

PM orders setting up of passport counters at Nadra centres

Read more stories