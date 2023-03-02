AVN 61.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.29%)
BAFL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 3.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
DGKC 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
EPCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.09%)
FCCL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.67%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HUBC 72.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.98%)
HUMNL 5.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
MLCF 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
OGDC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.55%)
PAEL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
PPL 62.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.86%)
PRL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.29%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
TPLP 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
UNITY 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 40.3 (1.01%)
BR30 14,110 Increased By 148.1 (1.06%)
KSE100 40,679 Increased By 266.7 (0.66%)
KSE30 15,292 Increased By 138.6 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil inches up on China rebound, but global demand concerns weigh

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2023 10:22am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices inched up on Thursday, extending gains from the previous two sessions on signs of a strong economic rebound in China, the world’s top oil importer, though gains were capped by a rise in US crude inventories and concerns over overall global demand.

Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $84.43 a barrel at 0445 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 9 cents, or 0.1%, at $77.78.

Both contracts rose about 1% in the previous session after data showed manufacturing activity in China in February grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade, adding to evidence of an economic rebound in the world’s second largest economy after the removal of strict COVID-19 curbs.

However, a tenth consecutive week of crude stock builds in the United States capped the market’s gains.

US crude inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week ending Feb. 24 to 480.2 million barrels, their highest level since May 2021, the Energy Information Administration reported.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 500,000-barrel rise.

Record exports of US crude oil, however, kept the build smaller than in recent weeks, with shipments rising to 5.6 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, according to the EIA.

Oil’s gains were also capped by looming uncertainty over the overall global demand outlook, keeping prices “largely unchanged,” said Serena Huang, head of APAC analysis at analytics firm Vortexa.

Expectations of rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) are growing after inflation in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, rose more than expected in February, with food and energy prices increasing despite relief measures.

This comes after France and Spain, also key economies in Europe, posted unexpected gains in inflation.

In the US, manufacturing contracted for a fourth straight month in February, though there were signs that factory activity was starting to stabilize, with a measure of new orders pulling back from a more than 2-1/2-year low.

Oil largely steady as rising supplies face Chinese demand hopes

“German inflation raised worries that the ECB will have to be more aggressive with its tightening cycle. The US data shows the economy is still slowing down but some parts are improving,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a note. “Oil looks like it will stay stuck in a trading range, but the risks are clearly to the upside.

Some traders might be waiting until we get a better sense of what will be the peak rate after next Friday’s nonfarm payroll report.“

Meanwhile, crude oil processed by Indian refiners reached record levels in January, provisional government data on Wednesday showed, as the country boosted imports of Russian barrels that Western countries shunned.

Refinery throughput in the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer reached 5.39 million barrels per day for January, the highest since Reuters records going back to 2009.

China Oil prices US West Texas Intermediate Oil US crude oil Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil inches up on China rebound, but global demand concerns weigh

Intra-day update: Rupee sees significant depreciaition, hits 281

Subsidy to agri, zero-rated sectors withdrawn

Jul-Feb trade deficit narrows 33.18pc YoY

Moody’s downgrades Wapda rating

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Charges on stuck cargoes waived off: ECC approves uniform wheat support price

Rs484bn KE investment plan draws criticism

MPC to meet today

IP gas project: Govt has sought relaxation from US, PAC informed

PM orders setting up of passport counters at Nadra centres

Read more stories