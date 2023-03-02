AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
Mar 02, 2023
ICMA organises conference on artificial intelligence

Press Release Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:24am
LAHORE: The Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) on Tuesday organised a conference on “Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation,” at a local hotel.

Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman was the chief guest. Conference was well represented by chief technology experts, senior management from PITB, MCB, BOP, FPCCI, Systems Ltd. LESCO, Khudi Ventures, IT consultants and senior members of ICMA.

All the participants agreed that technological innovation has positively impacted and transformed businesses of all sizes across the globe. Businesses gain competitive advantage through digital transformation and automation. Technology has enabled businesses to create efficiencies which has led to enhanced employee engagement, customer service, decision-making and improvement in business processes.

Digital Transformation is the future and artificial intelligence is the essence of this phenomenon. Artificial intelligence has the potential to change the way organisations do business. The use of AI Technology is becoming widespread and it has already transformed various industrial processes, e-learning methods, financial modeling, and medical imaging.

Conference ended with a vote of thanks to all the participants. The conference shield was presented to Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, Governor of Punjab by Shehzad A. Malik, President ICMA.

Present among others were Zia ul Mustafa, Chairman Strategic Board, ICMA, Awaid Yasin, Chairman National CPD Committee ICMA, Abdul Razzaq, Chairman Lahore Branch Council, Ghulam Abbas, Chairman CPD Committee Lahore Branch Council and Muhammad Yasin former Honorary Secretary, ICMA.

