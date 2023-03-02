KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 125,874 tonnes of cargo comprising 88,434 tonnes of import cargo and 37,440 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 88,434 comprised of 70,244 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,790 tonnes of Canola & 15,400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 37,440 tonnes comprised of 37,440 tonnes of containerized Cargo.

Nearly, 8068 containers comprising of 4325 containers import and 3743 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1373 of 20’s and 1461 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 15 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1021 of 20’s and 319 of 40’s loaded containers while 998 of 20’s and 543 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as 04 ships namely, Msc Elaine, X-Press Anglesey, Safeen Prism and M.T Shalamar have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 06 ships namely, MT Quetta, GFS Giselle, Ever Utile, Ningbo Express, Cs Zhe Jiang and Msc Elaine have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships MSC Pilar, Sunrise and Alexis left the Port on Wednesday morning, while are more ships ‘Maersk Boston, Maersk Sentosa and AL Wajbah’ are expected to sail on today.

A Cargo volume of 140,658tonnes, comprising 99,878tonnes imports cargo and 40,780tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3283 Containers (1100 TEUs Imports and 2183 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Maersk Boston, Irenes Ray, Sochrina and Mega I and 02 more ships MSC Elaine and UACC Riyadh carrying Containers, Palm Oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, LCT and EVTL respectively on Wednesday, 1st March - 2023.

