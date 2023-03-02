Fakhr Alam appointed Vice Chairman of DP World

KARACHI: Dubai Port World a leading global ports and logistics giant estimated to be valued at $90 billion has appointed Pakistan’s much loved and respected public figure Fakhr Alam as its vice chairman.

According to a press release Fakhr Alam will spearhead DP World’s new investment strategy and create new synergies to fuel growth in the region.

Fakhr Alam recipient of Sitar-e-Eesaar and Sitar-e-Imtiaz(both presidential medals of high honour) is known for his dynamic personality and his ability to execute projects of various nature.

He is also known as the only Pakistani in world history to have successfully circumnavigated the globe flying a small airplane in 23 days.

As an entrepreneur he has experience in real estate, transport, media, technology, manufacturing and hospitality.

His entertainment career has been spectacular winning awards for his music, acting and television hosting. This indeed is a milestone achievements to serve as vice chairman of DP World.

Fakhr Alam has been a role model and an inspiration for many young people. A great ambassador for Pakistan and a dedicated humanitarian. His tireless humanitarian work post the 2005 earth quake of Kashmir is still recognized world over.

