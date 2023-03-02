AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BAFL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.8%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
MLCF 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 61.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.98%)
PRL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.25%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TELE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 3,995 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 13,962 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,153 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tarar for hearing of Tyrian White case on regular basis

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar, Wednesday, urged the courts to hold the hearing of the Tyrian White case on a regular basis.

Speaking to the media, Tarar spoke about the price of petroleum products (POL), saying there was no connection between the prices of POL products with the elections. Tarar was of the view that one of the country’s former premiers [Nawaz Sharif] was disqualified for not taking a salary from his son, while the other former prime minister [Imran Khan] was getting concessions despite escaping to appear before the courts.

Lashing out at PTI chief Imran Khan, Tarar said the deposed premier had always made bogus and baseless statements. When the question was asked about Imran’s daughter, it was said that he [Imran] was no longer the MNA, he added.

Sharing his thoughts in connection with the Tyrian White case, Tarar said, “Imran has to be held accountable as there is no other option for him, but to respond.”

Talking about the elections, Tarar said, “We want to hold elections. But there is a need to erase all the confusion as per the law and constitution.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PMLN POL Attaullah Tarar

Comments

1000 characters

Tarar for hearing of Tyrian White case on regular basis

Subsidy to agri, zero-rated sectors withdrawn

Jul-Feb trade deficit narrows 33.18pc YoY

Moody’s downgrades Wapda rating

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Charges on stuck cargoes waived off: ECC approves uniform wheat support price

Rs484bn KE investment plan draws criticism

MPC to meet today

IP gas project: Govt has sought relaxation from US, PAC informed

PM orders setting up of passport counters at Nadra centres

Govt buildings in Islamabad, other cities: PM directs solar systems installation in seven weeks

Read more stories