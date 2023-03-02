Tarar for hearing of Tyrian White case on regular basis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar, Wednesday, urged the courts to hold the hearing of the Tyrian White case on a regular basis.

Speaking to the media, Tarar spoke about the price of petroleum products (POL), saying there was no connection between the prices of POL products with the elections. Tarar was of the view that one of the country’s former premiers [Nawaz Sharif] was disqualified for not taking a salary from his son, while the other former prime minister [Imran Khan] was getting concessions despite escaping to appear before the courts.

Lashing out at PTI chief Imran Khan, Tarar said the deposed premier had always made bogus and baseless statements. When the question was asked about Imran’s daughter, it was said that he [Imran] was no longer the MNA, he added.

Sharing his thoughts in connection with the Tyrian White case, Tarar said, “Imran has to be held accountable as there is no other option for him, but to respond.”

Talking about the elections, Tarar said, “We want to hold elections. But there is a need to erase all the confusion as per the law and constitution.”

