AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BAFL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.8%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
MLCF 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 61.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.98%)
PRL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.25%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TELE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 3,995 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 13,962 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,153 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

West Indies hit back after first innings collapse

AFP Published March 1, 2023 Updated March 1, 2023 09:26pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

CENTURION: The West Indies collapsed, then hit back dramatically before the close on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje took four wickets inside four overs as the West Indies collapsed to 212 all out, giving South Africa a first innings lead of 130.

But the West Indies bowlers grabbed four South African wickets before the close, leaving the hosts reeling at 49 for four, an overall lead of 179.

West Indies were looking reasonably solid at 169 for three 40 minutes after tea with top-scorer Raymon Reifer and Roston Chase building a patient partnership.

But both batsmen were out off consecutive balls. Reifer fell for 63 when he was caught behind off the last ball of a Marco Jansen over. Chase edged the first ball of Kagiso Rabada’s next over to first slip and was out for 22.

Then Nortje took over. He had earlier ended a stubborn partnership between Reifer and Jermaine Blackwood and he steamed in to take four more wickets, finishing with five for 36. It was his fourth five-wicket haul.

West Indies lost their last seven wickets for 43 runs.

First innings century-maker Aiden Markram got South Africa’s second innings off to a fast start as 31 runs were scored in the first four overs.

But Dean Elgar was caught at third man off Alzarri Joseph in a repeat of his first innings dismissal.

New cap Tony de Zorzi was caught behind first ball off Kemar Roach and new captain Temba Bavuma also fell first ball, to Joseph. It completed a ‘pair’ for Bavuma, who only faced three balls in two innings.

Jason Holder was brought on to bowl the last over of the day and only needed one ball to trap Keegan Petersen leg before wicket with a delivery which kept low.

Markram finished unbeaten on 35.

Eleven wickets fell between tea and the close.

Reifer and Blackwood defied South Africa’s four-pronged fast bowling attack for most of an attritional afternoon, during which only 65 runs were scored in 29 overs between lunch and tea for the loss of Blackwood’s wicket.

Blackwood made 37 in a third wicket partnership of 64 with Reifer before he drove at a full ball from Nortje and was caught behind by wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen off an inside edge.

The left-handed Reifer showed determination and courage in making 63, the highest score of his six-Test career. He batted for almost four hours and faced 143 balls.

Kraigg Brathwaite Anrich Nortje South Africa vs West Indies test

Comments

1000 characters

West Indies hit back after first innings collapse

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court orders elections in 90 days

Imran announces 'suspension of Jail Bharo movement' after SC verdict

Rupee plummets against US dollar, settles at 266.11

Hikes in interest rate appear to be redundant: business community

Profitability of KSE-100 companies grows 9.4% in 2022: report

Mohammad Sadiq resigns as Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan women’s cricket skipper

Blinken says ‘no plans’ to meet Russia, China at G20

Global dividends hit new highs in 2022: study

Sri Lanka workers defy strike ban to protest rescue plan

Read more stories