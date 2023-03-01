AVN 62.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.11%)
BAFL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.42%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
FCCL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
FLYNG 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HUBC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
KEL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.87%)
MLCF 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
NETSOL 73.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
OGDC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 62.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.52%)
TELE 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
TPLP 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
TRG 111.85 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.44%)
UNITY 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 4,007 Increased By 0.3 (0.01%)
BR30 14,027 Increased By 30 (0.21%)
KSE100 40,466 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,179 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump, Haley to lock horns at US conservative forum

AFP Published 01 Mar, 2023 12:02pm
Follow us

NATIONAL HARBOR: Former US president Donald Trump and his one-time ally Nikki Haley are to give dueling addresses this week as thousands of conservatives gather outside Washington to vet Republican hopefuls weighing bids for the White House.

A national showcase for established big hitters and rising stars alike, the four-day Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) starting Wednesday bills itself as the “largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world.”

An array of right-wing A-listers – including Brazil’s recently defeated leader Jair Bolsonaro – are expected to address the convention, although many potential 2024 candidates are staying away.

Trump’s keynote speech on Saturday is likely to reprise the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) agenda that swept him to power in 2016, taking in border security, gun rights, “woke” indoctrination and other “red meat” conservative issues.

Haley, Trump’s former UN ambassador, is expected to make the case that the “Grand Old Party” (GOP) needs a new generation of leaders, unencumbered by the taint of recent election failure and able to inspire new voters as well as turning out the base.

‘Balancing act’

“Nikki Haley has to negotiate the very thin line between differentiating herself from Donald Trump and still appealing to – or not alienating herself from – his supporters, who still constitute the vast majority of CPAC activists and GOP primary participants,” said Margaret Susan Thompson, a politics and history professor at Syracuse University.

“This is a challenging balancing act, indeed. So far, she seems to be focusing on age but, given the older-skewing GOP/MAGA base, she needs to be very careful here.”

Trump declared his candidacy three months before Haley’s mid-February launch but his campaign has been criticized for inertia, lack of a clear political vision and the constant drip-drip of scandal.

Trump, other Republicans will have to pledge loyalty to 2024 presidential nominee

The maelstrom of controversy encircling the former president – from poor performances of major Trump-backed candidates to multiple investigations closing in on him – has raised questions over his viability as a Republican totem.

“So far, most of his rallies and speeches have looked backward, focusing on the ‘stolen election’ and so on, rather than on what he intends to do in the future,” said Thompson.

“In my view, it is not a way to expand his base of support.”

Nevertheless Trump’s persistent polling strength has confounded his critics and he remains the comfortable frontrunner, towering over rivals like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former vice president Mike Pence.

No DeSantis, or Pence

CPAC delegates will hear from more than 100 mostly pro-Trump speakers, including former cabinet secretaries, several Republican senators and numerous far right members of the House of Representatives.

But much of the party firmament, including DeSantis, Pence and the congressional and national committee leaders, are declining to make the pilgrimage to the National Harbor.

“DeSantis is stiffing CPAC because he knows Trump owns the space,” said Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump conservatives who claim a share of the credit for the Republican leader’s defeat in 2020.

The absence of many big names comes in the wake of CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp recently denying allegations of sexual battery against a Republican campaign staffer in Georgia.

Trump has won every one of the unofficial surveys conducted since his 2016 election, picking up 69 percent of the vote last year, against just 24 percent for runner-up DeSantis.

“The rabid MAGA base that floods these grievance galas are Trump diehards to a tee,” Wilson added.

“Just look at the straw polls that are coming out of these events. Trump couldn’t get stronger support if he polled his own family.”

Nikki Haley Former US president Donald Trump UN ambassador

Comments

1000 characters

Trump, Haley to lock horns at US conservative forum

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar, hits 266

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

Hikes in interest rate appear to be redundant: business community

Sri Lanka workers defy strike ban to protest rescue plan

Global dividends hit new highs in 2022: study

Earthquake death toll in Turkiye rises above 45,000

Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Read more stories