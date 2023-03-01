AVN 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.32%)
BAFL 31.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
DFML 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.04%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.83%)
MLCF 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
NETSOL 73.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
OGDC 81.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.95%)
PAEL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
PPL 62.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.6%)
SILK 0.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-8.99%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.39%)
TELE 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
TPLP 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 111.26 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.9%)
UNITY 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 4,002 Decreased By -5 (-0.12%)
BR30 13,991 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.05%)
KSE100 40,442 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,171 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.11%)
Tokyo shares close higher on positive China data

AFP Published March 1, 2023 Updated March 1, 2023 11:55am
TOKYO: Tokyo shares recovered from earlier losses Wednesday and ended higher, with the market supported by China’s positive economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.26 percent, or 70.97 points, to close at 27,516.53, while the broader Topix index rose 0.23 percent, or 4.53 points, to 1,997.81.

The Tokyo market started lower “following losses on Wall Street where the prospect of prolonged monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve weighed on once again,” Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

But it was later “supported by improvements in Chinese economic indicators”, it added.

Data showing decade-high Chinese factory activity last month spurred hopes for economic recovery.

Investors are also awaiting US ISM economic activity figures for manufacturing due later in the day, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 136.37 yen in Asian trade, against 136.13 yen in New York on Tuesday.

In Tokyo trading, steel firms were higher, prompted by expectations for economic recovery in China.

Nippon Steel jumped 1.90 percent to 3,095 yen while JFE Holdings soared 2.84 percent to 1,734 yen.

Chip-linked Tokyo Electron gained 1.84 percent to 47,570 yen but Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 1.11 percent to 26,600 yen.

