AVN 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.18%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.16%)
BOP 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.15%)
DGKC 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.57%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.85%)
FCCL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.27%)
HUBC 70.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
MLCF 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
NETSOL 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.08%)
OGDC 82.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-4.04%)
PAEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.28%)
PPL 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.87%)
PRL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.46%)
TELE 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.75%)
TRG 109.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.63%)
UNITY 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.48%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,456 Decreased By -328.6 (-0.81%)
KSE30 15,160 Decreased By -192 (-1.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close slightly higher

AFP Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 03:14pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended marginally higher on Tuesday, trimming earlier gains as investors struggled to maintain momentum after an advance on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.08 percent, or 21.60 points, to 27,445.56, while the broader Topix index added 0.03 percent, or 0.50 points, to 1,993.28.

“The Tokyo market rebounded as a sense of safety emerged following overnight gains in the main US indices” after recent losses, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Tokyo’s Nikkei index closes lower

Wall Street stocks posted a decent relief rally on Monday after last week’s grim end as the bond market selloff took a break, with investors watching for US retailers’ earnings due this week, analysts said.

Investors are also awaiting US ISM economic activity figures for manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, they added. The dollar fetched 136.31 yen in Asian trade, against 136.22 yen in New York.

SoftBank Group gained 0.88 percent to 5,517 yen, Sony Group edged up 0.26 percent to 11,430 yen, and Toyota closed up 0.30 percent at 1,862.5 yen.

Japan Post ended down 1.59 percent at 1,210 yen after it said it plans to sell a portion of its banking unit. Shares in Japan Post Bank added 1.73 percent to 1,176 yen.

Japan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close slightly higher

Supreme Court directs PTI, govt to decide date for Punjab, KPK polls by 4pm

Rupee registers losses, settles at 261.5 agaisnt US dollar

MPC meeting on March 2: market expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Imran Khan secures bail in ECP protests and prohibited funding cases

Taliban kill top Islamic State commander in Afghanistan

Sri Lanka outlaws strikes as anti-tax protests spread

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

PAOs directed to cut their budgets by 15pc: Austerity plan picks up the pace in austere times

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

Read more stories