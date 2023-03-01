Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has authorized Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to offer legal assistance/ advice to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on holding of elections in two provincial assemblies.

These instructions were issued at a recent meeting of the federal cabinet after the letter written by President Dr Arif Alvi on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 9, 2023.

The Law Minister, Azam Nazir Tarar, apprised the Cabinet regarding the letter issued by the President to the Election Commission of Pakistan, whereby the President gave the date of the elections. While referring to Articles 48(5) and 105(3) of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Law Minister expressed his opinion that President can only fix a date for the general elections of the National Assembly if he dissolves the same.

However, in case of dissolution of Provincial Assembly, it is the Governor of that province who may appoint the date for general elections. After the discussion, it was resolved that the Prime Minister will write a letter to the President, reminding him of his constitutional duties and expressing the sentiments of the federal government in this regard.

The Law Minister also informed the cabinet that Attorney-General for Pakistan has been invited by the Election Commission of Pakistan for consultation and for his legal opinion on the issue of holding of elections in two Provincial Assemblies, i.e., the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He referred to Article 100 of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and stated that it is the duty of Attorney-General for Pakistan to give advice to the federal government on legal matters and may perform such other duties as assigned or referred to him by the federal government. He; therefore, suggested that federal cabinet may authorize the Attorney-General for Pakistan to offer legal assistance/ advice to Election Commission of Pakistan on this important issue.

After detailed discussion, the cabinet authorized the Attorney-General for Pakistan to offer legal assistance/ advice to Election Commission of Pakistan on the important issue of holding of elections in two provincial Assemblies, i.e., the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

