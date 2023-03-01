Toshakhana case: Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for IK

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case hours after Khan secured bail from Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and banking court in two other cases.

The PTI chief who travelled from Lahore first appeared before the Banking Court judge, Rakhshanda Shaheen in a prohibited funding case and then appeared before the ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, in a case registered against Khan about violent protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) at Sector G-11.

The former premier was also required to appear before Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in the Toshakhana case at district court sector F-8. The judge issued arrest warrants for Khan on his non-appearance in the case and rejected his exemption application.

As soon as PTI’s chief reached FJC a large number of PTI workers entered the FJC building by breaking the barrier along with Khan’s motorcade. The PTI workers gathered outside the building of FJC before the arrival of their leader to express support for him. They chanted slogans in his favour.

The Banking Court judge, Rakhshanda Shaheen, confirmed the bail of Khan in a prohibited funding case.

During the hearing, Special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi while objecting to Khan’s plea seeking exemption from appearing before it, as well as, an extension in interim bail requested the court to reject his application.

He said that the medical report presented by the PTI chief has been issued by his own hospital. He said that the former premier’s medical reports revealed he had swelling but no injuries. The accused has so far not joined the investigation, he said.

Barrister Salman Safdar Khan, while arguing before the court, said that his client is regularly appearing before the courts. His client has been nominated in a false and baseless case, he said, adding that his client is a 71-year-old man and he is recovering from his injuries gradually.

