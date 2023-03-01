AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gasoil, jet fuel margins fall on weak fundamentals

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Asia’s 10 ppm sulphur gasoil and jet fuel margins fell for the second consecutive month as persistently poor market fundamentals continued to weigh, despite thin trading liquidity.

Demand remains a bearish price driver, as evidenced from the few tenders from importers in southeast Asia to buy March or April material.

Supply remains sufficient entering March as refiners continue to maintain their high rates, aside from scheduled maintenance plans in northeast Asia, including China.

Refining margins for 10 ppm sulphur gasoil closed the last trading session for February at $24.73 per barrel, while jet fuel refining margins were at $23.03 per barrel.

Cash differentials for 10 ppm sulphur gasoil fell by more than 50% month-on-month, reflecting the strong selling interest in the market

Malaysia’s Petco offers March-loading gasoil from Pengerang.

US crude and gasoline inventories likely increased last week, while distillate stockpiles were expected to have fallen, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. Distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by about 500,000 barrels last week.

Strong pick-up in fuel demand in China and flattish supply from other producers will push the oil market into deficit in the second half of this year, leading OPEC to reverse its production cut at the June meeting, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

OPEC Gasoil Jet fuel US crude

Comments

1000 characters

Gasoil, jet fuel margins fall on weak fundamentals

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

All eyes on SC ruling on polls in KP, Punjab

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

Read more stories