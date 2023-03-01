KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 114,695 tonnes of cargo comprising 65,392 tonnes of import cargo and 49,303 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 65,392 comprised of 20,064 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,992 tonnes of Canola & 43,336 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 49,303 tonnes comprised of 44,153 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 1,360 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 3,790 tonnes of Clinkers.

-Nearly, 5258 containers comprising of 1519 containers import and 3729 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 225 of 20’s and 639 of 40’s loaded while 16 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 990 of 20’s and 713 of 40’s loaded containers while 129 of 20’s and 597 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04 ships namely, Ningbo Express, GFS Giselle, Owl 5 and Vancouver have berthed at Karachi Port.

As many as 07 ships namely, Jolly Palladio, Margarita, NYK Vesta, Olympia, Cosco Hamburg, Juist and Hongbo 6 have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships MSC Alizee III and Kanha left the Port on Tuesday morning, while a General cargo carrier ‘Ithomi’ is expected to sail on today(.)

A Cargo volume of 81,387tonnes, comprising 63,242 tonnes imports cargo and 18,145 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 397 Containers (54 TEUs Imports and 343 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Maersk Santosa, MSC Pilar and Coral Actinia carrying Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT and EVTL on Tuesday, 28th February - 2023.

