Mar 01, 2023
Number of 3G, 4G users increased by 1.27m in Jan: PTA

Tahir Amin Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 1.27 million from 121.54 million by end-December 2022 to 122.81 million by end-January 2023, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data have revealed.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan remained the same as 192.78 million by end-January. The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 54.43 percent by end-December to 54.91 percent by end -January.

The broadband penetration increased from 55.81 percent in December 2022 to 56.31 percent by end-January. The cellular teledensity decreased from 86.34 percent by end-December to 86.16 percent by end-January. Total teledensity decreased from 87.51 percent by end-December to 87.36 percent by end-January.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 4.919 million by end-December to 4.816 million by end-January registering a decrease of 0.103 million. Jazz 4G users jumped from 41.149 million by end-December to 41.891 million by end-January.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.720 million by end-December to 2.685 million by end-January, while the number of 4G users increased from 31.353 million by end-December to 31.728 million by end-January.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 3.045 million to 3.005 million by end-January while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 22.560 million by end-December to 22.694 million by end-January.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.878 million by end-January compared to 2.917 million by end-December. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 11.432 million by end-December to 11.660 million by end-January, registering a 0.228 million increase during the period under review.

PTA received 18658 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in January 2023, out of which 18456 (98 percent) were resolved.

The complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during December.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by January stood at 18199, out of which 19057 (99 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 7324 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which 7318 (99 percent) were resolved. Further, 3512 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which 3499 (99 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 5510 complaints were received against Zong, out of which 5479 (99 percent) were addressed. A total of 1832 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1742 (95 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 132 complaints against basic telephony, out of which 107 were addressed during January, for a resolution rate of 81 percent. Furthermore, 319 complaints were received against ISPs, of which 284 (89 percent) were addressed.

