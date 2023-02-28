AVN 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.21%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.16%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.66%)
DGKC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.4%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.27%)
HUBC 70.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
KAPCO 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
NETSOL 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 83.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.07%)
PAEL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
PPL 64.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.3%)
PRL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
TELE 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.97%)
TRG 109.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.49%)
UNITY 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.69%)
BR30 14,119 Decreased By -159.4 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,575 Decreased By -208.9 (-0.51%)
KSE30 15,239 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LME copper heads for first monthly drop since October

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2023 12:18pm
Follow us

London copper prices were set for their first monthly drop in four on Tuesday, weighed down by a firmer US dollar and as demand from top consumer China remained subdued.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was almost unchanged at $8,805.50 a tonne, as of 0516 GMT, but down 4.5% on a monthly basis, the first decline since October.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 0.1% to 68,780 yuan ($9,913.52) a tonne, but was also heading for a monthly decline.

Copper prices rose strongly in January as hopes grew for a strong consumption recovery from China, which accounts for half of global copper demand, after the country lifted strict pandemic restrictions.

However, copper demand in China remained weak in February, weighing on the prices, while a stronger dollar also made the greenback-priced metal more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Analysts expect the Chinese economy to recover strongly from as early as March, as the government is likely to roll out more stimulus at the National People’s Congress.

Copper inventories buildup in China slowed last week, with the weekly increase in SHFE copper stockpiles by Friday being the slowest so far this year.

Yangshan copper premium, which reflects demand to import copper into China, rose to $26.50 a tonne on Monday, its highest since Feb. 1.

Copper rises from 7-week low as the dollar slips

LME aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,352 a tonne, zinc rose 0.1% to $2,992 a tonne, tin advanced 0.9% to $25,695 a tonne and lead eased 0.2% to $2,108 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium increased 0.1% to 18,435 yuan a tonne, nickel was up 0.7% at 197,940 yuan a tonne and zinc advanced 0.1% to 23,125 yuan a tonne.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

LME copper heads for first monthly drop since October

Intra-day update: rupee down 0.58% against US dollar

MPC meeting on March 2: market expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Imran Khan reaches Judicial Complex to appear in courts for various cases

PAOs directed to cut their budgets by 15pc: Austerity plan picks up the pace in austere times

Punjab, KPK polls: SC resumes hearing

Taliban kill top Islamic State commander in Afghanistan

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Read more stories