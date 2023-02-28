AVN 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.21%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.16%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.66%)
DGKC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.4%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.27%)
HUBC 70.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
KAPCO 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
NETSOL 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 83.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.07%)
PAEL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
PPL 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.28%)
PRL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
TELE 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TRG 109.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.5%)
UNITY 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -28.7 (-0.71%)
BR30 14,117 Decreased By -161.6 (-1.13%)
KSE100 40,576 Decreased By -208.3 (-0.51%)
KSE30 15,240 Decreased By -112 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Adani to repay up to $790mn share-backed loans by March

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2023 12:10pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

HONG KONG: India’s Adani Group plans to prepay or repay share-backed loans worth $690 million to $790 million by March-end, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as the conglomerate seeks to burnish its credit profile after a short-seller attack.

The plan comes even as the group holds a fixed-income roadshow this week in Singapore and Hong Kong to shore up investor confidence amid share price falls and a regulatory probe.

Adani Green Energy Ltd also plans to refinance its 2024 bonds via an $800 million, three-year credit line, said the people, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.

The group presented both plans to bondholders in Hong Kong on Tuesday, the people said.

The three-day roadshow is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

An Adani group spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh told Bloomberg News the group is not looking to refinance debt or raise capital.

Dollar bonds of India’s Adani Green Energy at record low

Seven listed Adani group companies have lost more than $140 billion in market value since a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research alleged stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens, and flagged concerns over debt levels.

Adani has rejected the allegations and denied wrongdoing. Shares of flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd were up 7.8% in morning trade, whereas Adani Green Energy was up 3.75%.

India Adani Enterprises Adani Group Adani Green Energy Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Adani to repay up to $790mn share-backed loans by March

Intra-day update: rupee down 0.58% against US dollar

MPC meeting on March 2: market expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Imran Khan reaches Judicial Complex to appear in courts for various cases

PAOs directed to cut their budgets by 15pc: Austerity plan picks up the pace in austere times

Punjab, KPK polls: SC resumes hearing

Taliban kill top Islamic State commander in Afghanistan

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Read more stories