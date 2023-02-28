AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips 1pc on worries about more US interest rate hikes

Reuters Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 07:13am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Oil prices slid about 1% on Monday as strong US economic data had investors bracing for more interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve to fight inflation which could also cut oil demand.

Losses were limited by oil supply concerns after Russia halted exports to Poland via a key pipeline.

Brent futures fell 56 cents, or 0.7%, to $82.60 a barrel by 11:18 a.m. EST (1618 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.88.

New orders for key US-manufactured capital goods increased more than expected in January while shipments rebounded, suggesting that business spending on equipment picked up at the start of the first quarter.

That positive economic data helped global stock markets to rebound , yet shares remained near six-week lows as investors braced for interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe.

Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said inflation for services in the United States remains “ stubbornly high.”

Adding to global oil demand worries, rising Sino-US tensions hammered equity markets in China and Hong Kong while investors awaited policy signals from the upcoming National People’s Congress.

On Sunday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said China has not moved toward providing Russia with lethal aid for use against Ukraine and added Washington has made clear behind closed doors that such a move would have serious consequences.

Russia halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, Polish refiner PKN Orlen said on Saturday, a day after Poland said it had delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

On Monday, Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said it started pumping oil from Kazakhstan to Germany via Poland through the Druzhba pipeline, while halting deliveries to Poland. Russia announced plans this month to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March versus February, exceeding its previously mooted production cuts of 5%.

Oil prices Oil interest rates Brent crude oil US oil prices US Fed interest rate hikes WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil slips 1pc on worries about more US interest rate hikes

ADB team briefed about economic outlook

Financial year 2023-24: PD submits 102 uplift projects worth Rs298.5bn

PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

Punjab, KP elections: The question of interpretation of statute comes in

SBP decides to convene emergent MPC meeting this week

First digital census will begin tomorrow

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Ministers, advisers and special assistants to PM: ‘Foreign visits’ cost kitty Rs70m in year

Read more stories