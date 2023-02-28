AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Judiciary—the last bastion of hope for people

Ahmed Rashid Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

It now appears to be the government versus the judiciary than the government versus the opposition or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The top components of the coalition government—Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)—have suddenly stepped up criticism of judiciary in recent days and weeks. For example, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has accused the higher judiciary of adopting double standard.

“I am very sorry to say that the way our apex court is going with double standards, it is so difficult for parties like us to defend its actions,” Bilawal has been quoted as saying at a seminar while marking the golden jubilee celebrations of the 1973 constitution. What is interesting to note that Maryam Nawaz, the senior vice president of PML-N, has already intensified her verbal attacks on the judiciary as she believes that judges or certain judges are behind her father’s and her own woes.

Both Bilawal and Maryam have demanded the accountability of judges. Insofar as an embittered Maryam’s approach to judiciary is concerned, it appears to be quite understandable. Bilawal seems to have gone too far as he wants to bring judges of higher courts under the purview of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The question is what harm has the ‘controversial’ judiciary inflicted on Bilawal or his father or the party to attract such censure from them? Not only has PPP been ruling for so many years the Sindh province without let or hindrance, Bilawal is country’s foreign minister since last year. Little does the PPP chief realise that his remarks clearly constitute an attempt aimed at curtailing the independence of judiciary. It is needless to say that judicial independence is always central to democracy.

Ahmed Rashid (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Maryam Nawaz PMLN judiciary

Ahmed Rashid

Comments

1000 characters

Judiciary—the last bastion of hope for people

ADB team briefed about economic outlook

Financial year 2023-24: PD submits 102 uplift projects worth Rs298.5bn

PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

Punjab, KP elections: The question of interpretation of statute comes in

SBP decides to convene emergent MPC meeting this week

First digital census will begin tomorrow

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Ministers, advisers and special assistants to PM: ‘Foreign visits’ cost kitty Rs70m in year

Read more stories