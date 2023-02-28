Alkhidmat now offering drugs, diagnostic facilities on ‘low rates’

KARACHI: At a time when poor patients visiting government-run hospitals are forced to buy medicines from open market and get their diagnostic tests done at private laboratories, the Alkhidmat Foundation has started providing quality medicines on highly subsidised rates to them, leading physicians and pharmacists working for the welfare organisation have said.

Similarly, good-quality diagnostic services, including radiological services, are now available at Alkhidmat’s diagnostic centres across the city on subsidised rates, they said during the inauguration ceremony of the Alkhidmat Pharmacy and Diagnostic Centre at NIPA Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, on Sunday.

Former chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Zahid Saeed, leading radiologist Prof Dr Azeemuddin, eminent paediatric haematologist and BMT specialist Dr Saqib Ansari, Chief Executive Officer of Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig, renowned pharmacist Syed Jamshaid Ahmed and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Zahid Saeed said provision of healthcare facilities including quality medicines and diagnostic facilities is the responsibility of the state but due to its failure, people are compelled to buy medicines from the market and get their diagnostic tests done at private laboratories.

“In these circumstances, Alkhidmat is offering quality medicines on subsidised rates while diagnostic services are being offered on 50-70 percent less than the market rates, which is commendable and being appreciated by the national and international healthcare organisations,” he said.

He maintained that unlike other NGOs, Alkhidmat never compromises on quality of the services offered at its facilities as its healthcare operations are supervised and monitored by specialists, including radiologists from the Aga Khan University Hospital, Dow University Hospital and Indus Hospital while medicines are procured directly from the multinational and local pharmaceutical companies.

“During this period of recession, people from the middle and lower middle classes are the most affected segments of the society. They can’t go to substandard public health facilities for free healthcare so Alkhidmat’s healthcare system is the best choice for them in Karachi and several other cities of Pakistan,” he added.

Chief of the Alkhidmat Pharmacy Services Syed Jamshaid Ahmed said that medicines are the most important part of a healthcare intervention and if a person does not get effective medicines, he or she cannot get rid of their diseases. So Alkhidmat has decided to provide top-quality medicines on subsidised rates to people through its chain of pharmacies.

“If a medicine is kept in a temperature-controlled environment, it is dispensed by a trained and qualified pharmacists and the medicine is purchased directly from the manufacturer, only then can it be effective and makes a person healthy,” he said.

CEO of Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Baig said that on the one hand his organisation is working on the prevention of diseases by providing clean drinking water to people and on the other they are trying to provide quality healthcare to people as the state and its institutions have failed to fulfil their responsibilities.

“Alkhidmat is running 58 filter plants across Karachi where safe drinking water is available at Rs1.5 per litre; we are also providing top quality health services including consultations, surgeries, diagnostics, and now pharmacy services on affordable rates to the people,” he added.

Alkhidmat’s Director of Healthcare Services Dr Saqib Ansari said all those consultants who charge thousands of rupees at major hospitals, examine and treat patients for a few hundred rupees at Alkhidmat’s healthcare facilities. At times they don’t charge a single penny from poor patients.

Prof Azeemuddin, the chief of diagnostic services at Alkhidmat, said they are providing top quality diagnostic services, which are acceptable to all the leading hospitals and healthcare professionals, on highly subsidised rates and urged the people to avail the facilities offered by his organisation’s healthcare network.

