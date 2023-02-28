KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 27, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
232,559,011 143,464,400 7,370,815,153 4,300,274,849
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 590,713,643 (269,939,211) 320,774,432
Local Individuals 4,678,271,426 (5,126,429,310) (448,157,884)
Local Corporates 2,938,683,273 (2,811,299,822) 127,383,452
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
