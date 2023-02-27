AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
PSL 2023 day 15: Lahore rout Islamabad to top points table

Syed Ahmed Published February 27, 2023
Another clinical performance by Lahore Qalandars, as they rout Islamabad United by 110 runs in the 16th match of Pakistan Super League season eight (PSL8) in Lahore.

After posting a giant 201-run target, Lahore bundled out Islamabad for just 90 runs inside 14 overs.

It was all about holding the nerves and Lahore mastered the art. Even after conceding 41 runs in the first four overs, they came back brilliantly and cleaned up the opposition for just 90 runs.

Zaman Khan provided the initial breakthrough as he removed dangerman Rahmanallah Gurbaz for 23 before David Wiese sent Collin Munro packing for his 18. With Munro's wicket, the floodgates opened, and the remaining 8 wickets went down for 48 runs. Islamabad were bowled out for 90 runs - their second-lowest score in the PSL.

Earlier, Lahore got off to a flying start with Mirza Tahir Baig (20) and Fakhar Zaman (36) smashing Islamabad bowlers all over the park. The pair perished right after the powerplay, but middle-order batters Sam Billings, Hussain Talat and Sikandar Raza, with their individual scores of 45, 33, and 23, didn't let the run rate falter. Some late flurry from Rashidk Khan (18), and David Weise (12) took them to the 200-run mark in their 20 overs.

PSL 2023 day 14: Lahore, Karachi register wins on a roller-coaster day

Points Table Update

With this emphatic win, Lahore have dethroned Multan Sultans to perch on top of the points table. They have four wins from five games and eight points. Multan, with as wins from six games and as many points, are placed second. Islamabad still have 6 points and are third on the list. Karachi, who had been reeling at the fifth spot jumped one place to the fourth place. Peshawar Zalmi have slid to fifth place, while Quetta remain at the bottom of the table with a solitary win in five games.

Next Fixtures

Tuesday is a rest day in the tournament. The event will resume on Wednesday, March 1, with Karachi Kings taking on Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

