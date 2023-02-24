AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.93%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.63%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
HUBC 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.9%)
MLCF 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.31%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.66%)
OGDC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.45%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.38%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.7%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-2.65%)
UNITY 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Jemima’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ to release in Pakistan on Mar 3

BR Life & Style Published February 24, 2023 Updated February 24, 2023 08:47pm
Photo: StudiocanalUK
Photo: StudiocanalUK
Follow us

Screenwriter and producer Jemima Khan’s film, ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ has opened in the UK, she announced on her Twitter and Instagram on Friday. It is set to release in Pakistan on March 3.

The film – starring British actors Shahzad Latif, Emma Thompson and Lily James, Pakistan’s Sajal Ali and Indian actor Shabana Azmi in key roles – explores the concept of arranged marriages in South Asian culture.

Directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, best known for directing ‘Bandit Queen’ and Hollywood’s ‘Elizabeth’, the film follows documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe played by Lily James as she navigates the dating world.

Jemima, who wrote the script, has now shared that the film is all set to release in Pakistan on March 3.

Jemima was responding to a question posited by singer Shehzad Roy, who wrote, “Congratulations and good luck… when can I see this movie in Pakistan?”

The film is listed for release on that date on Karachi’s Nueplex Cinemas.

Jemima and Roy also discussed Sajal Ali and her role, with Khan responding how she’s wonderful in the movie.

The film has been screening at various film festivals for the last few months and garnered positive early reviews in the UK, according to reports.

Sajal Ali attends UK premiere of ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’

Earlier this month, at the UK premiere, Ali shared why she chose to do this film, saying “I am actually glad and so happy that I did this project. And the reason I did this project when I read the script was because it seems to me the very first project that shows Pakistan and Pakistani culture in the right way. It has shown Pakistan as colourful, joyful and beautiful.”

In an earlier interview with Deadline magazine, Jemima said she had wanted to challenge the “preconceptions that a lot of people in the west have about arranged marriages”.

‘I love her’: Jemima Goldsmith all praise for actor Sajal Ali

Jemima Khan Sajal Ali Nueplex Cinemas

Comments

1000 characters

Jemima’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ to release in Pakistan on Mar 3

Rupee continues recovery against US dollar, closes tad below 260

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign $1bn trade deal

ECP denotifies Imran Khan on six NA seats

PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters third day

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Pakistan will need another IMF programme in June: Dr Murtaza Syed

KSE-100 falls 0.32% as IMF programme remains hanging in balance

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

Robust trade relations between US, Pakistan 'more important than ever': US State Dept

After over 20 years, Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo, sent home

Read more stories