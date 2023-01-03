What to watch this January: 'Shotcut', 'That ‘90s Show', and more

As the holiday season slowly comes to a close, the new year has brought with it a slew of fresh programming. For those done with festive merriment, there are enough fresh new shows, reboots and films to watch in January.

Here is a selection of the ones on offer:

'The Tender Bar': Amazon Prime Video

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

All eyes are on the new film directed by George Clooney. This drama tells the story of an aspiring writer (played as a kid by Daniel Ranieri and as an adult by Tye Sheridan) who lives on Long Island, has a deadbeat dad, and learns all of life's most important lessons from his bartender uncle, played by Ben Affleck.

The movie will be out on January 7.

'Shotcut': theatres across Pakistan

This new Pakistani film starring Gohar Rasheed and Juggan Kazim focuses on two Punjabi theatre artists where they run into trouble and manage to find their way back.

The movie is slated to be out on January 23.

'Rang Ishqay Da': theatres across Pakistan

This quaint romantic story is based in a village called Rangpur where it is customary to for young boys and girls throw water mixed colors on each other during the wedding festivities which sometimes blooms into true love.

The movie will release on January 13.

'That ‘90s Show': Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Remember the eponymous 'That '70s Show'? Well, Netflix has a fresh new reboot to remind you all the same. The much-loved coming-of-age teen comedy picks up where it left off –fast-forward a decade or so – where it’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer.

Here, she bonds with a new generation of kids under Kitty's watch and the stern glare of Red. Members of the original cast, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon are expected to make guest appearances.

The new series will begin streaming on January 19.

'Break Point': Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Break Point follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world.

Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will take a look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world.

The documentary debuts on January 13.

'Shotgun Wedding': Amazon Prime Video

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Jennifer Lopez stars in this romantic comedy, not long before her own wedding to Ben Affleck last year. This time, she pairs with Josh Duhamel, with a stacked supporting cast featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Cheech Marin and Lenny Kravitz.

Darcy and Tom are gathering their loud, lovable and highly-opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding — but both are experiencing cold feet. The proceedings get even more complicated when the entire party is taken hostage.

The movie premieres on January 27.

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' - Season 2: Disney+

Photo: Disney+

Picking up from where it left off in 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars,' the second season will include interactions with both friends and foes, along with new mercenary missions that propel the cast to new places. The series stars Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang, and includes guest voice stars Rhea Perlman and Wanda Sykes.

Season 2 begins streaming on January 4.

The Golden Globe Awards: NBC / Peacock

Photo: Reuters

Following a boycott in 2022, the Golden Globes revamped their membership and voting processes and are now set to return with a ceremony hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

As always, awards are doled out for both movies and TV shows, and often considered a harbinger for the Oscars.

The award show will be held on January 10.

'Kaleidoscope': Netflix

Photo: Netflix

This eight-episode series (inspired by true events) revolves around thieves planning a heist over the course of two decades.

Interestingly, the series has been constructed such that one can watch the episodes in any order (excluding the finale). The star cast includes Giancarlo Esposito, Jai Courtney and Rufus Sewell.

The limited series began streaming on January 1.