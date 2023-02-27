AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
One killed in new Turkiye quake, 69 injured as buildings collapse

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2023 03:50pm
ISTANBUL: An earthquake shook southeast Turkiye on Monday, killing one person, injuring 69 and causing some buildings to collapse, Turkish authorities said.

It hit three weeks after a massive quake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkiye and Syria.

Yunus Sezer, head of Turkiye Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) told a news conference that search and rescue teams had been deployed to five buildings.

The quake, which struck the southeastern province of Malatya, was measured by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre at a magnitude of 5.2.

Turkiye widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000

AFAD put it at 5.6. It struck at a depth of 5 km (3 miles), said EMSC.

Media reports said two people were believed to be trapped in the rubble of one building.

Turkiye has arrested 184 people suspected of complicity in the collapse of buildings in this month’s earthquakes and investigations are widening, a minister said on Saturday.

