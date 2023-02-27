AVN 64.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.92%)
DGKC 40.84 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.04%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
HUBC 70.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.26%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
MLCF 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.35%)
NETSOL 74.44 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.14%)
OGDC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.57%)
PRL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.78%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.22%)
TRG 111.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.21%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,058 Increased By 4 (0.1%)
BR30 14,316 Increased By 4.9 (0.03%)
KSE100 40,787 Increased By 79.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,363 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Air India to fund $70bn plane order with cash, equity amid overseas push

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2023 02:09pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Air India said on Monday it plans to fund its $70 billion order for a record 470 aircraft with internal cash, equity and through sale-and-leasebacks, as the airline seeks to rapidly expand its presence in international markets.

Tata Group-owned Air India said on Feb. 14 it would buy 220 planes from Boeing and 250 from Airbus in a deal that has eclipsed previous records for an order made by a single carrier.

“So the principal driver (for the plane order) was really recognizing the opportunity for Indian aviation and putting in place the investment in the capacity of the aircraft in order to realize that for India’s benefit,” Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said on Monday.

“We see significant opportunity in long-haul international,” he said, adding that a new order for 70 widebody planes combined with its exiting fleet and other leased aircraft means “a many-fold increase in Air India’s widebody long-haul fleet, and therefore, capacity.”

Air India, once considered a world-class airline in India, saw its image tarnish in the mid-2000s due to financial troubles, an ageing fleet and poor service.

The airline’s renaissance under the Tata conglomerate, which took control of the previously government-owned carrier last year, aims to capitalise on India’s growing base of fliers and large diaspora across the world.

There is untapped opportunity in direct flights to North America, Wilson said, adding that Air India will also increase the frequency of flights to European destinations, including to places such as Frankfurt, Paris and the United Kingdom.

The airline is spending $400 million on refurbishing and upgrading its planes, especially on long-haul routes as it looks to compete with bigger rivals such as Emirates.

How secret London talks led to Air India’s gigantic plane order

Air India is inducting 500 cabin crew each month, Wilson said.

The airline said last week that it will hire more than 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots.

United Kingdom Air India Tata Group India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson

Comments

1000 characters

Air India to fund $70bn plane order with cash, equity amid overseas push

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Punjab, KPK polls: SC bench reconstituted to five members

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck: PM

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

FBR asks Customs to deposit confiscated foreign currencies in NBP

Read more stories