AVN 64.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.92%)
DGKC 40.84 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.04%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
HUBC 70.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.26%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
MLCF 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.35%)
NETSOL 74.44 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.14%)
OGDC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.57%)
PRL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.78%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.22%)
TRG 111.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.21%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,058 Increased By 4 (0.1%)
BR30 14,316 Increased By 4.9 (0.03%)
KSE100 40,787 Increased By 79.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,363 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Stand-in Australia skipper Smith looks to salvage India Test series

AFP Published 27 Feb, 2023 01:55pm
Follow us

INDORE: A depleted Australia will look to stand-in captain Steve Smith for inspiration after two demoralising Test defeats in India as they try to salvage the series when the third match begins in Indore Wednesday.

Captain Pat Cummins flew home to be with his seriously ill mother after Australia’s second straight loss inside three days in Delhi last week and opted not to return for the third Test, saying it was “best being here with my family”.

Opener David Warner will miss the rest of the series after suffering a fractured elbow and concussion in Delhi and pace bowler Josh Hazlewood has flown home with a persistent Achilles.

India’s 2-0 lead means they have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy leaving Australia the task of winning both of the remaining Tests to level the four-match series.

Fit-again duo of all-rounder Cameron Green and left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc are likely to be recalled, though spin is sure to play a big part in the match.

“If myself or some of the other seamers get a chance out here we will have to play an important role with the spinners to take those 20 wickets,” Starc said Monday.

Smith was Australia captain between 2014 and 2018 before the “sandpapergate” scandal in South Africa ended his tenure.

He captained the team that toured India in 2017 and led from the front with his batting as Australia went down to the hosts 2-1 in a hard-fought series.

“It is pretty seamless,” said Starc of Smith stepping in.

“He has obviously done it for a long time. I have played a lot of cricket with Steve as captain,” said Starc.

Australia captain Cummins to miss Indore Test to be with ailing mother

“Hopefully it’s another great week for our team to bounce back from the last two.”

Rahul faces axe

India, led by Rohit Sharma, will be looking to clinch the series and with it a berth in June’s World Test Championship final at The Oval in London.

India have depended on their spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel to rip through the Australian batters, whose attempts to counter-attack failed in Delhi as they were bowled out for 113 after taking a slim first innings lead.

India’s lower-order batting has played a big part in their success with Axar, who has come in at nine and eight in the order, scoring 158 runs – the second-highest aggregate in the series behind Rohit’s 183.

Opener KL Rahul’s extended batting slump has left him struggling to hold on to his spot with Shubman Gill expected to replace him at the top of the order.

India did not name a vice-captain for the final two Tests, fuelling rumours that Rahul, who was Rohit’s deputy in the first two matches, will be axed.

“If the vice-captain doesn’t perform, someone can take his place,” former India coach Ravi Shastri told an ICC podcast, questioning the need for a deputy to be named for a home series.

“I’m being blunt and brutal,” he said. “Overseas, it’s different. Here, you want prime form, you want someone like Shubman Gill, who’s red hot.”

India won the opener by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur and then won by six wickets on another turning pitch at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

India (from): Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia (from): Steve Smith (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma David Warner Steve Smith Pat Cummins Marnus Labuschagne Axar Patel Scott Boland Nagpur World Test Championship final AUSTRALIA VS INDIA TEST

Comments

1000 characters

Stand-in Australia skipper Smith looks to salvage India Test series

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Punjab, KPK polls: SC bench reconstituted to five members

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck: PM

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

FBR asks Customs to deposit confiscated foreign currencies in NBP

Read more stories