KYIV: An attack with Russian drones killed one person and wounded four more in the city of Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine, the mayor said Monday.

“For now, we know of one dead and four injured,” Khmelnytskyi mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said, while the Ukrainian armed forces said it had shot down 11 out of 14 drones launched by Moscow’s forces overnight.