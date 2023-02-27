AVN 63.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
DGKC 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.69%)
EPCL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
HUBC 70.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
MLCF 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.55%)
NETSOL 74.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
OGDC 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.14%)
PAEL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.71%)
PRL 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.9%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
TPLP 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.28%)
TRG 111.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,057 Increased By 3.2 (0.08%)
BR30 14,313 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,777 Increased By 69.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,360 Increased By 34.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper holds in tight range amid China demand uncertainty

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2023 01:04pm
Follow us

BEIJING: London copper prices were stuck in a tight range on Monday, as investors weighed a firmer dollar and demand uncertainty in top consumer China against global supply concerns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $8,730 a tonne, as of 0137 GMT, after hitting its lowest in nearly seven weeks on Friday.

Analysts at Guangda Futures said the lower copper prices would see some demand from the market ahead of April and May, a traditional solid demand season.

A slowdown in inventory buildup also signalled a pickup in demand as market participants look for signs of a solid post-pandemic recovery.

China’s economy is expected to generally rebound in 2023 and monetary policy will be precise and forceful, the central bank said in its quarterly policy implementation report released on Friday.

Copper supply from Indonesia, Peru and Chile has been facing disruptions.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd said last week it had suspended ore processing operations at a key Panamanian copper mine.

Copper heads for weekly losses as the dollar leaps

The dollar was on the front foot, hovering near a seven-week peak after a slew of strong US economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further and for longer.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 1.4% to 68,600 yuan ($9,841.33) a tonne.

LME lead added 0.4% at $2,080 a tonne and aluminium gained 0.4% to $2,344.50 a tonne, while zinc nudged down 0.2% to $2,959.50 a tonne and tin lost 0.9% to $25,415 a tonne.

Meanwhile, tight hydropower supply in the southwestern Yunnan province led to production cuts at aluminium and zinc smelters, according to local media reports.

SHFE aluminium fell 1.2% to 18,400 yuan a tonne, nickel dropped 1.5% to 194,990 yuan a tonne, zinc fell 2.1% to 23,000 yuan a tonne and tin shed 2.1% to 207,910 yuan a tonne, while lead was little changed at 15,335 yuan a tonne.

Copper copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper holds in tight range amid China demand uncertainty

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Punjab, KPK polls: SC bench reconstituted to five members

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck: PM

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

FBR asks Customs to deposit confiscated foreign currencies in NBP

Read more stories