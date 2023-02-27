AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper heads for weekly losses as the dollar leaps

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2023 06:17am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices fell to their lowest in nearly seven weeks on Friday as the dollar strengthened and demand in top consumer China remained weak.

The dollar leaped to a seven-week high, making metals costlier for buyers with other currencies, as strong US economic data and high inflation numbers raised expectations that US interest rates will remain higher for longer.

In China, copper inventories continued to increase - albeit at a slower pace than in recent weeks - and import premiums fell again, signalling lacklustre demand.

News that the United States will increase tariffs on more than 100 Russian metals, minerals and chemical products had little impact on prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME).

LME benchmark copper was down 2.1% at $8,718 a tonne at 1650 GMT after touching $8,705, the lowest since Jan. 9. It was down around 3% over the week.

Global stock markets tumbled towards their biggest weekly fall of the year.

Only a month ago, copper was on a high, with prices reaching $9,550.50 as the dollar weakened and speculators bet Chinese demand would recover from last year’s slump.

“The frustrating thing for those investors is that they’ve parked their money in copper and the fundamentals haven’t actually changed much,” said Liberum strategist Tom Price.

Yangshan premiums paid to import copper into China have plunged to $22.50 a tonne from $144.50 in early November. “What that tells you is that copper consumers (in China) are waiting for prices to fall back before they re-engage,” Price said.

He said fundamentals justified a price around $7,000 a tonne but that copper may not fall that low.

LME aluminium was down 2.4% at $2,338.50 a tonne, zinc fell 2.3% to $2,964.50, nickel dropped 2.8% to $24,655 and tin fell 2% to $25,650. Lead was up 1% at $2,078.

All were on course for weekly losses.

Analysts at Citi said tin should fall to $24,000 over the next three months “due to easing supply risks, sluggish physical demand, high inventories, and elevated investor net long positioning versus the rest of the base metals complex.

Copper copper rate copper market copper price COPPER rates

Comments

1000 characters

Copper heads for weekly losses as the dollar leaps

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Austerity drive: Notification about monitoring body issued

Bilawal for bringing judges under NAB purview

Russia’s bank to suspend trading in euros

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

FBR asks Customs to deposit confiscated foreign currencies in NBP

US spy chief says Iran advancing N-plan at ‘worrisome pace’

Pakistanis among 59 migrants die in boat wreck off Italy

Read more stories