Austerity drive: Notification about monitoring body issued

ISLAMABAD: A notification regarding the constitution of a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the austerity measures was issued on the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The committee included Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Information and Technology and Telecommunication Syed Ameen ul Haque, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarrar, Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, PM’s advisor on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and Minister of State for Power Division Hashim Notezai, a press release of the PM Office Media Wing on Sunday said. Austerity plan: PM orders constitution of monitoring body

The committee would review the implementation of the decisions taken during the federal cabinet meeting of February 22. The principal accounting officer of each ministry, division and department would submit recommendations before the committee, by February 27, regarding the implementation of these decisions.