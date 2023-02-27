Iran releases Spanish woman

MADRID: A Spanish woman imprisoned in Iran since November on espionage charges after she was arrested during anti-government protests in November has been released, the Spanish Foreign Minister said on Sunday.

An activist who works for a human rights NGO, 24-year-old Ana Baneira Suarez was detained in Iran during nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of a young woman in September.

“My congratulations for the release of Ana Baneira. She is in good health,” Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told journalists during a visit to Albacete, in central Spain.