AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran releases Spanish woman

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2023 06:17am
Follow us

MADRID: A Spanish woman imprisoned in Iran since November on espionage charges after she was arrested during anti-government protests in November has been released, the Spanish Foreign Minister said on Sunday.

An activist who works for a human rights NGO, 24-year-old Ana Baneira Suarez was detained in Iran during nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of a young woman in September.

“My congratulations for the release of Ana Baneira. She is in good health,” Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told journalists during a visit to Albacete, in central Spain.

Spain Iran Jose Manuel Albares iran protests Ana Baneira Suarez

Comments

1000 characters

Iran releases Spanish woman

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Austerity drive: Notification about monitoring body issued

Bilawal for bringing judges under NAB purview

Russia’s bank to suspend trading in euros

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

FBR asks Customs to deposit confiscated foreign currencies in NBP

US spy chief says Iran advancing N-plan at ‘worrisome pace’

Pakistanis among 59 migrants die in boat wreck off Italy

Read more stories