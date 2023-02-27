TLP calls for countrywide strike today

KARACHI: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has given a call for observing a countrywide shutter down strike on February 27 (tomorrow) against the skyrocketing inflation.

TLP chief Saad Rizvi said in a statement that a nationwide shutter down strike will be observed across the country on Monday (tomorrow).

Rizvi claimed that the nation will support the TLP’s strike call from all corners of the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). He added that TLP is raising its voice for the rights of the Pakistanis.

He said that TLP was forced to give the strike call due to skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and petroleum products. He appealed to the nationals to back TLP’s strike call to get rid of the inflation.

On the other hand, the chairman of the wholesale grocers association, Abdul Rauf Ibrahim said that the main markets of Karachi including Jorya Bazaar and adjacent markets will remain open tomorrow.

He added that they will support the protest against inflation but they will not close the markets.