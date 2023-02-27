Dependence on IMF no solution to economic crisis: UBG

KARACHI: President of United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail has said that in the current situation of the country, it is necessary to obtain a loan from the International Financial Institution, but depending on the IMF is not a permanent solution.

He said that the government should keep in mind increasing cost of living in the country and must provide some relief to workers who get low monthly salary.

At present due to high food inflation, the prices of all commodities including cooking oil, ghee, flour, vegetables, pulses, eggs, meat, commodities, spices are beyond the reach of the common man, while petrol, electricity and the gas rates have reached the highest level in history and in these conditions a household kitchen has an additional burden of more than 15 to 20 thousand rupees per month.

Zubair Tufail said that the political chaos in the country is having serious negative impact on business and life of general public. Due to the lack of political stability, investors and industrialists are facing an uncertain situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023