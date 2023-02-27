MoF says ‘stop payments’ news fake

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has rejected as completely false the rumours that government has instructed to stop payment of pay and pension. In a statement, the Finance Ministry said no such instructions have been given.

The statement further stated that the AGPR has confirmed that pay and pension have already been processed and will be paid on time. It said other payments are also being processed as per routine.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the fake news was being spread to cause harm to the national economic interests.

He urged the people to refrain from circulating such reports and news without verifying from the concerned ministry.

