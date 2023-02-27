Palestinian kills two Israelis in West Bank

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli brothers as they were driving in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli officials said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came as Israeli and Palestinian security officials met in Jordan to discuss ways of lowering tensions.

Israel’s military said the gunman came to a junction “and opened fire towards an Israeli vehicle.” Medical officials said the casualties near Hawara, an area that sees regular friction between Palestinians and settlers, were brothers in their twenties. A settlements spokesperson said they were residents of Har Bracha, a settlement 8 km (5 miles) away.

“Soldiers are pursuing the terrorists and are blocking the area,” the Israeli army said in a statement.