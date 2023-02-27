AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as Covid curbs ease

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2023 07:46am
Follow us

BEIJING: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by its efforts to cut costs and China’s easing of COVID-19 curbs.

The e-commerce giant has weathered a weak economy in China, which only lifted its three-year zero-COVID policy in December.

Revenue rose 2% to 247.76 billion yuan ($35.92 billion) for its fiscal third quarter to Dec. 31, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 245.18 billion yuan drawn from 23 analysts.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 69% to 46.82 billion yuan from 27.69 billion a year earlier.

US shares of Alibaba were up 1.8% shortly after Wall Street opened, after trading as much as 6% higher in pre-market trades.

China’s total retail sales contracted 1.8% in December, while its economy posted one its worst growth rates in nearly half a century in 2022, expanding just 3%.

Alibaba has weathered the storm in part by rolling back its international operations and cutting staff, with its earnings report pointing to a total reduction of 19,576 employees in 2022, or 7.5%.

Retail spending in China is expected to remain weak for the first part of the year, though analysts expect that stimulus policies and the eventual release of consumer savings will occur around springtime.

In an earnings call with investors, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said the economy is “getting back on track” and “consumer confidence and business confidence are rising.” ANT Alibaba’s key customer management revenue metric, which tracks payments from vendors and is the company’s largest sales segment, fell 9% year on year.

On top of a sluggish economy, the company is also looking upward from a regulatory crackdown that began in late 2020.

Founder Jack Ma, who has receded from the public spotlight since the start of the crackdown, has been spending much of his time outside China in places such as Japan and Australia, according to media reports.

Ma relinquished control of Ant Group, the fintech 33% owned by Alibaba and a key target for Beijing regulators, in January.

Ant logged a profit of 3.05 billion yuan for the quarter ending in late September, down 82.7% year on year. Alibaba reports its profit from Ant Group one quarter in arrears.

Chinese authorities, who have been seeking to restore private sector confidence and spur economic activity, have said that they will step up support for private firms and ease the crackdown.

Earlier this month Alibaba said it was developing a ChatGPT-like AI tool, which it was testing internally at the company, amid global enthusiasm for the OpenAi chatbot.

A bevy of other Chinese tech giants and research institutes, including Baidu and JD.com are also developing similar platforms.

Zhang said Alibaba will “continue to build its own large-scale pretraining model” for AI and also provide the computing power for such models via its cloud computing division.

China Alibaba Group Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Covid-19 Alibaba group quarterly revenue

Comments

1000 characters

Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as Covid curbs ease

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Austerity drive: Notification about monitoring body issued

Bilawal for bringing judges under NAB purview

Russia’s bank to suspend trading in euros

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

FBR asks Customs to deposit confiscated foreign currencies in NBP

US spy chief says Iran advancing N-plan at ‘worrisome pace’

Pakistanis among 59 migrants die in boat wreck off Italy

Read more stories