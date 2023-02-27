AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
HBL PSL-8: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by 66 runs

Muhammad Saleem Published 27 Feb, 2023 06:17am
LAHORE: Karachi Kings proved to be too good for Multan Sultans at their home as thumped the visitors by 66 runs at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Sunday.

Multan Sultans, playing their first match out of Multan, were all out for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs after they were set 168 to win.

Tayyab Tahir had a fantastic HBL Pakistan Super League debut as the right-hander scored 65 off 46 (eight fours and a six) after Mohammad Rizwan inserted Karachi Kings. Tayyab, who earned a maiden call up in Pakistan’s ODI squad for a series against New Zealand in January, put a solid 109-run partnership with Matthew Wade, who scored 46 off 47.

Both were dismissed by Ihsanullah (two for 22), while Anwar Ali removed James Vince (27 off 12) as Karachi Kings made 167 for three.

The second half of the match was dominated by Karachi Kings’ spinners as Shoaib Malik (three for 16), Tabraiz Shamsi (three for 18) and Imad Wasim (two for 34) took eight wickets, while left-arm pacer Akif Javed took two wickets for eight.

The partnership of 41 between Shan Masood (25 off 16) and Mohammad Rizwan (29 off 25) was the only positive part for Multan Sultans. The fall of the former in the fifth over sparked a collapse which no batter below the order could arrest.

Multan Sultans remain at the top of the points table with four wins and two defeats in six matches. Karachi Kings now have two wins from six matches and move to third, ahead of Lahore Qalandars because of a better net run rate.

Scores in brief:

Karachi Kings 167-3, 20 overs (Tayyab Tahir 65, Matthew Wade 46, James Vince 27; Ihsanullah 2-22).

Multan Sultans 101 all out, 16.3 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 29, Shan Masood 25; Shoaib Malik 3-16, Tabraiz Shamsi 3-18, Akif Javed 2-8, Imad Wasim 2-34).

Player of the match – Tayyab Tahir (Karachi Kings).

