PSL-8: Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi

Recorder Report Published 27 Feb, 2023 06:17am
Follow us

LAHORE: Batsman Fakhar Zaman and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi showed their class, as Lahore Qalandars trounced Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs in the 15th match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Lahore posted a mammoth 242-run target before restricting Peshawar to 201 runs in 20 overs, thanks to an exceptional batting display from Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique.

In reply to the big total, Peshawar had a good partnership from Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore after losing both openers.

Shaheen Afraid gave Lahore the best start they could get against Peshawar. The skipper Shaheen bowled out Mohammad Haris with a sensational yorker on the second ball of his first over. He snared five wickets.

