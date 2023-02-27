AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
HBL PSL-8: Financial issues between PCB, Punjab govt resolved

Muhammad Saleem Published 27 Feb, 2023 06:17am
LAHORE: Matters between the Punjab government and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been settled as the latter will purchase lights of the routes of teams which will save millions of rupees in every series during the current year and in future as well.

The Punjab government will bear all other expenses except lights. In the year 2002 the Punjab government had spent Rs 600 million under the expense of lights and these expenses even exceeded Rs 500 million during the current year, an official said.

The PCB has thanked the Punjab government for agreeing to share costs of lighting routes for the Lahore-leg matches of the DX HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 on a one-off basis. As such, the nine matches at the headquarters of cricket in Pakistan, including the four play-offs, will now proceed as per the previously announced schedule.

Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Mr Najam Sethi said, “I am grateful to the Chief Minister Mr Mohsin Naqvi for accepting and understanding the PCB and PSL franchisees’ position and agreeing to share route lighting costs, which means that the Lahore-leg matches of the HBL PSL 8 will now proceed in full steam. It gives me immense satisfaction that the passionate and die-hard cricket fans of Lahore will now be able to see in action modern day’s best T20 cricketers and enjoy them battle out for the prestigious Supernova Trophy.”

Following matches played in Karachi and Multan, the PSL has already set the tone for thrilling and exciting matches ahead, he said and expressed confidence that more entertaining and nail-biting games will be played over the coming days.

Sethi said, “I am also thankful to the franchise owners for their overwhelming and unconditional support to the PCB throughout this process. We remain committed to working with the local governments and sharing with them ideas and suggestions on how they can utilise the HBL PSL more strategically to generate revenues, like any other major sport extravaganza.”

Matches schedule in Lahore:

27th Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium

2nd Mar - Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium

4th Mar - Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium

12th Mar - Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

15th Mar - Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

16th Mar - Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

17th Mar - Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

19th Mar – Final, Gaddafi Stadium.

