AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool’s season not one for history books, says Klopp

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2023 10:13am
Follow us

Liverpool’s performance this season will not be one for the history books, manager Juergen Klopp said after Saturday’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace dented their hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

Liverpool were looking to bounce back after being thrashed 5-2 at home by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday but the Merseyside club were left frustrated at Selhurst Park as they struggled to find any rhythm.

Liverpool sit seventh in the league standings on 36 points, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

“I see in your eyes and the players’ eyes as well (that) it looks like we lost the game - we didn’t,” Klopp told reporters on Saturday. “We spite ourselves with a lot of things, but you cannot suffer because of our own history. That would now be really a joke.

“This will not be the season that everybody (looks for) in the history books… it will not be big movies about it or stuff like this. But we have to go through it anyway and we will.”

Liverpool welcome UEFA report on Champions League final chaos

Liverpool next host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Wednesday before facing rivals Manchester United four days later.

Real Madrid Juergen Klopp Liverpool’s

Comments

1000 characters

Liverpool’s season not one for history books, says Klopp

4 killed, 10 injured in blast in Balochistan’s Barkhan

Tough contest expected: By-election on NA-193 Rajanpur today

‘2-judge’ controversy: IK, Maryam trade barbs

No G20 joint statement after China objections on Ukraine war

Consultation begins to revive stalled renewable energy projects

Blinken eyes US inroads in Central Asia as Ukraine rattles nerves

'Completely false': Govt says no instruction given to stop payment of salaries, pensions

DG I&I-IR starts separating cases of tax evasion and money laundering

Majority of global asset managers still not investing responsibly: ShareAction

Punjab decides to implement austerity plan

Read more stories