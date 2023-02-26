AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

World Bank promises ‘concessionality’ in debt restructuring

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

BENGALURU: The World Bank will “provide as much concessionality to the debt treatment” for distressed economies as possible, its president told a meeting with the International Monetary Fund, India, China, and other creditor nations on Saturday.

The remarks come amid calls by China, the world’s largest bilateral creditor, that global lenders should take haircuts on loans extended to developing nations hurt by the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States, meanwhile, has repeatedly criticised China over its “foot-dragging” on debt relief for dozens of low-and middle-income countries.

“The World Bank is committed to providing net positive flows in a way that maximizes concessionality in the restructuring process,” David Malpass said at the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable in India’s Bengaluru city on the sidelines of the G20 financial leaders’ meet.

“We will provide as much concessionality to the debt treatment as possible.”

Malpass also said that he noted “constructive remarks” by a deputy China central bank governor at a G20 meeting on Friday that “gave room to move forward” on settlement of debt issues.

Reuters reported earlier this month that India, the current president of the G20 bloc, is drafting a proposal for G20 countries to help debtor nations by asking lenders to take a large haircut on loans.

On Friday, Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun told the G20 financial leaders that international financial institutions and commercial creditors should follow the principle of “joint action, fair burden” in debt settlements.

India China World Bank IMF G20 Covid pandemic Liu Kun

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank promises ‘concessionality’ in debt restructuring

‘2-judge’ controversy: IK, Maryam trade barbs

No G20 joint statement after China objections on Ukraine war

Consultation begins to revive stalled renewable energy projects

'Completely false': Govt says no instruction given to stop payment of salaries, pensions

DG I&I-IR starts separating cases of tax evasion and money laundering

Punjab decides to implement austerity plan

Suo moto on polls date: 3 coalition partners request SC to constitute bench sans 2 judges

PPRA decides to start e-procurement at federal level

Karachi: markets, malls to be shut by 8:30pm

Govt yet to appoint new PTA chairman

Read more stories