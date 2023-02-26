AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Suo moto on polls date: 3 coalition partners request SC to constitute bench sans 2 judges

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Three major coalition partners in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government prayed to the Supreme Court to constitute a bench comprising all the judges of the Court excluding Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi to hear suo moto on delay in announcement of dates for elections of the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), Jamiat Ulema Islam (Pakistan) (JUI-P), and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday filed an application before the apex court. PPPP, PML-N and JUI (P) on Friday had objected to the inclusion of Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in the nine-member bench and requested them to recuse from the bench as they have already disclosed their mind.

Inclusion in bench on polls: 2 judges attract objections

Naek submitted that the division bench comprising Justice Ijaz and Justice Naqvi on 16-02-23 have already disclosed their mind on the subject matter in SMC No 1 2023 as well as connected petitions. He also said that Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail wrote a note on Thursday (23-02-23), which is very alarming, as the judge has raised serious objections on the suo moto.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on February 22 constituted nine-judge bench, headed by him and comprised Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Athar Minallah to consider the questions; Who has the constitutional responsibility and authority for appointing the date for the holding of a general election to a Provincial Assembly, upon its dissolution in the various situations envisaged by and under the Constitution? How and when is this constitutional responsibility to be discharged?

During the first hearing of the suo moto, Justice Athar Minallah raised the question, whether the Assemblies were dissolved in accordance with the constitution as the Court in exercise of Article 184(3) considering the questions. He said the representatives are elected for five years. Is this the right of a political leader or the political party regarding dissolution of the assemblies? Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said the Court would also need to see why the provincial assemblies were dissolved if there was no solid reason. “Can we (Court) restore the assemblies and if the assemblies are restored then the matter would be resolved.” Justice Minallah questioned whether the chief minister can act on the dictate of a political leader to dissolve the assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SC PDM PMLN polls Justice Ijazul Ahsan PPPP suo moto Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters

Suo moto on polls date: 3 coalition partners request SC to constitute bench sans 2 judges

‘2-judge’ controversy: IK, Maryam trade barbs

No G20 joint statement after China objections on Ukraine war

Consultation begins to revive stalled renewable energy projects

'Completely false': Govt says no instruction given to stop payment of salaries, pensions

DG I&I-IR starts separating cases of tax evasion and money laundering

Punjab decides to implement austerity plan

PPRA decides to start e-procurement at federal level

Karachi: markets, malls to be shut by 8:30pm

Govt yet to appoint new PTA chairman

Read more stories