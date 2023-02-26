AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Overseas Pakistanis: Dar asks CDA authorities to fast-track execution of housing projects

Zaheer Abbasi Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Saturday directed the CDA authorities for fast track and early execution of housing projects for overseas Pakistanis by maintaining international standards and transparency through online system as the role of overseas Pakistanis is important in the economic and financial development of the country.

While chairing a meeting on development projects of Capital Development Authority (CDA), the finance minister further directed the authorities to extend maximum facilities in these projects to attract overseas Pakistanis’ investment in the country.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the development projects carried out by the CDA, especially related to housing projects for the overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting was apprised that the CDA has initiated a number of short-term and medium-term housing projects for overseas Pakistanis. It was informed that one of these housing projects is in the completion phase and has been launched for registration.

The meeting was attended by SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Member (Planning and Design) CDA, Member (Estate) CDA, DG (Land) CDA, and senior officers from the Finance Division.

