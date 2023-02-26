AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Govt yet to appoint new PTA chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommuni-cation Authority (PTA) is being run headless for more than 50 days, as the...
Tahir Amin Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is being run headless for more than 50 days, as the government has yet to assign the charge of its chairman.

Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (retired) left the charge of chairman PTA on January 2, 2023, on completing his four years tenure, as the government did not approve a further extension for him.

The Cabinet Division had reportedly verbally asked the former chairman to continue working for additional three weeks, which he rejected. The Cabinet Division has already initiated the process for the appointment of the new member, after which the chairman would be appointed among the members. Former Member (Compliance and Enforcement) Dr Khawar Siddique Khokhar also completed his four-year tenure on January 10, 2023, and left the charge of the post. The federal government has not approved the summary for the extension of his term, after which, he left the charge of the post.

PTA gets a lot of flak for blocking Wikipedia

However, sources revealed that Dr Khawar’s extension summary is neither rejected nor accepted so far.

Currently, both the positions of Member (Compliance and Enfor-cement) and Chairman PTA/Member (Technical) are now vacant.

The reappointment of the only remaining member of the Authority, Mohammad Naveed, has also become controversial as Pakistan People’s Party leader Farhatullah Babar has challenged his appointment in the Islamabad High Court.

Sources informed that Mohammad Naveed, the sole member remaining in the Authority, can only run the day-to-day affairs of the authority, he does not have the full powers. The government is yet to give the charge of the PTA chairman to any official, sources confirmed.

Sources further said that due to the absence of two members/chairman, the Authority is not complete and may face challenges in days ahead if continue for a longer period of time.

PTA Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (Retd) Dr Khawar Siddique Khokhar

